Life on the move: Turkish traveler sets off on bike to share African people's dreams

Adventurer and TV presenter Hasan Söylemez, 33, took to the roads when he was just 10, walked nearly 18 kilometers and discovered the brilliant nature of the eastern city of Muş as a child. He dreamed of his future in his each step. He wondered new cities and his heart was beating with the passion for discovery. When someone asked him what he will do when he grows up, he always said, "I want to go when I grow up." The people around him described him as somewhat dissident. Some families even refused to send their children to play with him, thinking he might deviate them. As a child with the soul of a true traveler, he had another passion: Cycling. However, financial problems did not allow him to have a bike at first.



He did not give up. He took up working at construction sites in his hometown and saved money. He was 15 at the time and the only thing on his mind was to see other cities, to know and discover other peoples. And he did.



Istanbul was another passion for him. After looking at photographs of Istanbul on his bedroom wall and longing to see the megacity, he was able to live in his dream city during his university years. Living in Istanbul was the turning point in Söylemez's life. He found the opportunity to experience different lives, meet different people and began to open up to new experiences.



When people asked him if he had gone mad, he always suggested that the world needs crazy people. Now a journalist, photographer, television programmer and writer - managing to achieve everything he wanted - Söylemez bravely took to the roads without a penny. "I wanted to discover Anatolia again, to get to know myself and people closer. Although I was broke, I thought the only way to travel around Anatolia was to use a bike," he said.







His friends did not take him seriously when he broke his credit cards and took to the streets, leaving everything behind. They thought that he would be back in two or three weeks, but he didn't stop discovering the ravishing streets of Anatolia.



Touching new worlds every time he pushed the pedal gave him a sense of peace. "When I arrived in Şile after cycling 70 kilometers, I was confident I would be able to do it and because of this belief, I was able to complete this journey. I made the 10,000-kilometer-trip in eight-and-a-half months. I collected precious memories during the trip which no amount of money can buy," he said.



Traveling 40 cities in Turkey, Söylemez was hosted by hospitable Anatolian people, slept in the tents he set up and was even hosted in five-star hotels.



There were times during his trip he came close to death. "I had two accidents in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions. I was hit by a car from the back and the driver ran without checking my condition. I narrowly escaped death. However, I didn't stop my journey," he said.



During his visit to the villages, locals continued to ask him whether he was serious about living a life on the move. "Have you lost your mind? Instead of getting married and having a normal job, you are cycling all around," they told him. Yet, warmly hosting him, they shared their food, homes or their tea with Söylemez. Some even washed his clothes while he was engaged in different activities.



He anchored on the lands of these villages, washed the dishes and sometimes cleaned the homes he was hosted in. "I told these people that I would like to work for free and get some food in exchange. They offered me money, but I never accepted it. But many of them insisted that they would not accept my offer to work for free. Because Anatolian people are hospitable, they tried to prevent me from working as much as possible. What I realized during my journey was that guests are hosted more warmly and humanity is more visible in less populated places.



Söylemez has loved with every city he traveled to, but his favorite places are Sinop, Van, Hakkari, Doğubeyazıt, Mardin and small settlements along the Aegean shore. Some people he met in the Black Sea region loved him so much that they even pushed him to get married there.



"It wasn't my trip alone, but it was shared by thousands of people as it touched on their lives, too. I took to the roads penniless but people kept donating some money, which made both me and people happy," he says.



Söylemez is now heading to 54 countries in Africa with his bike, but it will not be a mere bike trip. He also has a project called "Hayallere Yolculuk" (Journey to Dreams), through which he can ask thousands of people in Africa about their biggest dreams.



"One of my biggest dreams was to travel around Africa on bike. While I will be realizing my dream, I will also ask the Africans I see on the streets about their biggest dreams. There have been many documentaries about Africa but no one asked this question to Africans. I'll share my experiences on social media," Söylemez said.



Söylemez is heading to Africa with limited sources and he is aware that he needs financial support. "I am doing something that only a team can handle. I'd be very happy if I can find a sponsor. Ulaş Baydar of Delta Bisiklet has always supported me financially and also helped me with the bicycle. Mücahit Küçükyılmaz, the corporate relations chairman of the presidency, TİKA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also support me so I do not face any diplomatic problems in my visits to other countries," he said. "Dreaming is hope and a motivation against difficulties. My project, "Journey to Dreams," aims to enhance people's hope for future and help them cling to life by making them dream. I will shoot a documentary about colonized Africa and share their dreams!" he says.