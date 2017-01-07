Snow meets history: Bursa

Without a doubt, Bursa is one of the cities that has the richest cultural assets in Turkey. Its history, cuisine and natural beauties make it a destination that should definitely be explored. The city mentioned as "Mysis" in the books of Homer accommodated numerous civilizations throughout history. In 2014, Bursa was included in the World Heritage List by UNESCO.



The local cuisine of the city is very rich. The iskender kebab and chestnut candy are its most renowned food. Likewise, Maglic cheese and Gemlik olives are products specific to the region. The iskender kebab, with history dating back to 1867, is the most popular dish in the city. Butter, tomato sauce, yogurt served next to it and butter pita pieces under the kebab make this dish very special. Also, the meat used for iskender is different than the meat used for any other kebab. The meat used for iskender kebab comes from lambs that eat Uludağ thyme. İskender meat is a low fat meat. The tomato sauce and yogurt also affects the quality. This kebab was served for the first time in the Mehmet Efendi restaurant in Bursa. You can visit the restaurant in the Kayhan district of the city and have a nostalgic journey of flavor.



Another popular flavor is chestnut candy. They are offered in different sizes. The smaller their size is, the tastier they are. You can make chestnut candies at home but if you want ready-made products, I recommend the brand "Kafkas." The brand, created by Ali Sakir Tatveren in 1930, is one of the first chestnut candy producers in the city. In Bursa, the Tatveren family produced the first chocolate coated chestnut candy named "Karyoka." The family undersigned many groundbreaking innovations in the confectionery sector. Chocolate coated candies are very popular but the plain ones have always been my favorite. As chestnut candy is a flavor specific to Turkey, it may be an interesting experience for those discovering the country.







As I said, Bursa has a rich culture and history. The "Karagöz" shadow-show is one of the most important shows Bursa has contributed to the culture of Turkey. As a historical monument, Ulu Camii is worth seeing. It is a masterpiece considered as one of the most important examples of Seljuk and Ottoman carpentry. The walls of the mosque built in 1346 are decorated with 192 calligraphy works designed by different calligraphers and each are historical masterpieces. Other than Ulu Camii (Grand Mosque), Bursa Castle, Irgandı Bridge, Koza Han and the Tomb of Abdal Mehmet are other historical places that are worth seeing. It is a paradise for photographers.



Bursa, a vital location for the automotive, furniture and textile sectors in Turkey, is also the place where towels were produced for the first time in history. Don't forget to buy a towel from Bursa as you walk around the historical places of the city. Bursa is famous for its fabrics and weavers as it is the city of silk. Therefore, I recommend you to check out towels and other weaved fabrics. They will make nice gifts for your friends.







If you want to be in nature, you can visit İznik Lake, Oylat Thermal Spring and the outskirts of Uludağ to get away from the city. As Bursa is a thermal springs area, the number of visitors coming for them is equal to those visiting the city for skiing. However, Uludağ is still the most popular winter tourist destination of the city as its ski tracks are very good. The five-star hotels of Uludağ are surrounded with kebab restaurants and sausage sandwich sellers. Do not leave Uludağ without tasting these sandwiches! One of the best hotels in the area is Ağaoglu My Mountain Resort. The hotel is designed in great harmony with nature and has a heart-warming decoration. Shades of green, chester chairs, high ceilings used in its lobby and skins on the floor remind you that you are in a mountain resort. The jacuzzi in the garden of the hotel is the perfect place to enjoy the day. You can watch the snowy mountain view and relax in natural hot water. Long story short, there is a lot to discover in Bursa. Discover this city full of history, nature and flavors at the first opportunity you get!