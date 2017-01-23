Drone pilots capture Turkey’s snow-laden beauty

Turkey's largest community for volunteer drone pilots, "DroneTürk," which already made a name for itself with various projects, has captured Turkey's natural beauty in winter and snow in their latest video.

The group's "Doğa için Uç" (Fly for Nature) initiative flew over several of Turkey's historical and natural attractions, such as Mount Erciyes in Kayseri, Uzungöl in Trabzon, the tomb of Rumi in Konya and the İshak Pasha Palace in Ağrı, to capture their beauties in a wintry perspective.

Twenty-five volunteer drone pilots recorded views of more than 20 cities in Turkey's and compiled them in a video to promote the country's tourism potentials.

The group has over 6,000 volunteers and holds training sessions for the use of drones in different fields.

"DroneTürk encourages responsible use of drones and teaches amateur pilots to use them in a proper way. Drones are becoming more popular in Turkey," Mustafa Kaçan, the founder of the group said.

The group had previously made another video project portraying democracy watches all around Turkey, in the aftermath of the July 15 failed coup attempt last year.

"Our previous project showed Turkey's liveliest ambiance during the democracy watches. This time, we want to share Turkey's natural beauties with the rest of the world," he said.

The video brings scenes from different Turkish cities, all majestically covered in snow.