In the terror-hit Sur town, UNESCO's Hevsel Gardens regain its green scene

A protected UNESCO site in the terror-hit town of Sur, Hevsel Gardens is finally regaining its green landscape after years of being riddled with armed conflict.



The UNESCO world heritage site, lying on an escarpment of the upper Tigris River basin, will undergo a thorough landscape upgrade via initiatives by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization.



Hevsel Gradens is located in a terror-hit town of southeastern Diyarbakır province; the gardens will be afforested after losing a significant amount of its trees and greenery. This project will plant 70,000 different trees and flowers of 60 species. More than 260,000 square meters will be afforested when the project is finished.



The gardens will also have recreational areas with a cycling road, more than 10 observation terraces, picnic areas and fountains.



Additionally, a special place will be allocated for theatrical performances.



All planned work will be done in a way to avoid any harm to the gardens' historic and original form. The project is expected to once again bring back the gardens' lively ambiance and enable locals to spend more time in nature.



The ongoing project includes additional restoration work for the historic Dicle Bridge over the Tigris River, which was largely damaged during a PKK terrorist attack. The Kurşunlu Mosque in Diyarbakır will also be restored as part of the project.