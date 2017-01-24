Tanzania among top 2017 luxury travel destinations

African countries are generally on the bucket list of adventure seekers, but some African countries, like Tanzania, have started to increasingly be preferred by luxury tourism travelers. With vast plains, coral reefs, tropical fish, dusty valleys and rain forests that are home to a myriad of wild animals, Tanzania is among the top luxury destinations for tourism in 2017, according to a Forbes report.



The number of tourists visiting Tanzania rose 10.4 percent in the 10 months leading up to October compared with the same period last year, the Finance and Planning Ministry announced. Tanzania is known for its wildlife and awe-inspiring scenery, from pristine islands in the Indian Ocean to magnificent volcanic mountain peaks. Tourism is the main source of foreign currency in Tanzania, best known for its beaches, safaris and Mount Kilimanjaro. With wildlife safaris, trekking routes and historic places, like the Kaole ruins, Ismila Stone Age site, Engaruka ruins as well as the Mikindani and Ngorongoro Conservation areas, the country is a good place to simultaneously explore history and nature.



"Asilia's new Highlands Camp is located in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, about 45 minutes from the famous Ngorongoro Crater, so you are conveniently positioned for easy access to the game preserve, which boasts some of the highest biodiversity in the world. Aside from the classic safari experience, Asilia Highlands is in the heart of Masai country, where guides arrange visits to local bomas for an in-depth perspective on how an ancient culture lives today, much like they have for millennia," Forbes reported.