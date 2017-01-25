Bikers head to Turkish Cyprus for int'l cycling tour

Around 20 cycling teams are getting prepared to join the 2nd International Northern Cyprus Cycling Tour set to take place from Feb. 16-19, at three different locations in the Mediterranean island.



Organized by Northern Cyprus's Ministry of Tourism and the Cycling Federation, the four-stage tour will begin at Trikomo to the Karpas Peninsula route on Feb. 16, move onto Famagusta on Feb. 17, then head for the Güzelyurt to Girne route on Feb. 18 and finally in Nicosia on Feb. 19.



With teams from 14 different countries participating, the tour will start with a welcome event on Feb. 15, where the hardship of Turkish Cypriot sportsmen while joining international sports events will be highlighted.



Hüseyin Cahitoğlu, head of the Northern Cyprus National Sports Department, said the region was quite suitable for cycling events considering its warm climate and natural landscapes, adding that the event will be a good opportunity to contribute to Northern Cyprus's tourism potential.



Last year, the event's first edition was held in three stages from Feb. 19-21. With the slogan "Discover as long as you ride," the tour hosted a group of professional cyclists from six different countries.



North Cyprus has hundreds of miles of forest tracks and trails for bikers and guided bicycle tours are also available. Cyclists can start a trip at Kantara and head on to Karpas, Famagusta, Salamis and Nicosia. They can cover this route in three days only, while enjoying the region's sandy beaches and rocky coves.