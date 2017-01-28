Cross over to Üsküdar to experience Istanbul like a local

Many already know by now that Istanbul has much to offer tourists in terms of sightseeing and shopping. The Grand Bazaar, Sultanahmet Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Taksim, Topkapı Palace, Dolmabahçe Palace, among others are some of the main venues visited and all are all on the European side. However, sitting on the very edge of the Bosporus on the Asian side of Istanbul, is Üsküdar. It is one of the city's oldest and greenest districts on the Asian side, surrounded by historical mosques, mausoleums, hamams, bazaars, its streets dotted with colorful wooden houses, shore lined with mansions along with an array of groves and cafes overlooking the Bosporus. There is so much to do and see here for both locals and tourists alike in terms of enjoying a pleasant day, experiencing Istanbul like a local.





Mihrimah Sultan Mosque



Home to several civilizations throughout history and having met Islam prior to the conquest of Istanbul, Üsküdar's soil is considered almost as sacred as the Kaaba - Islam's most sacred site. Hence, it is called "Belde-i Tayyibe" (the beautiful land) and Üsküdar would be the first destination of pilgrims on their journey to Hajj. It is common to hear residents, frequent or first-time visitors claim that the moment they set foot on Üsküdar soil, they are embraced by the calm and mystic air. Especially in the heat of summer, taking a break by the shore - where seating is available - will give you some relief from the humidity suffocating the city.



Hopping on a ferry to get to Üsküdar from the European side of the Bosporus would be your best choice, as it is both quick and serves like a mini scenic tour - also giving one the chance to capture gorgeous photos. A single pass from the European side to Asia and vice-versa will have you TL 4 ($1.03) out of pocket.



Make sure you wear comfortable shoes. This is probably the most important thing you need to keep in mind when visiting Üsküdar, as you will want to - and need to - walk for this experience. Also, the cobblestone pavements throughout the district will otherwise give you a hard time and most likely wear out your heels quicker than you imagined.



If you are looking to enjoy exquisite dining in central Üsküdar, you might be slightly disappointed, because the dining options here, aside from a couple of venues, are usually catered for students and locals.







Although not as popular as the fish sandwich boats in Eminönü - or even known by many - there is a fish sandwich venue you will want to visit again and again. It is very small and does not really have much indoor seating. The only visible signage is, "BALIK EKMEK 7 TL" (fish sandwich, TL 7). Rain or shine, the customers here prefer to sit outside at the small wooden tables with matching stools. Most of the tables are fitted with umbrellas, so that people can enjoy the view of the Bosporus as they munch on their succulent fish sandwich, regardless of the season. It might not be very visible at first sight, but you need not go far to get there. It is a small shop just above Mihrimah Sultan Hospital, right across the Üsküdar pier. The stairs by the side of the hospital on the outside will take you right up to your destination.



Once you have satisfied your taste buds, you can continue exploring the district. Before deciding on which direction to take, you should step "next door" to Mihrimah Sultan Mosque, one of Üsküdar's best-known landmarks, designed by Ottoman imperial architect Sinan. The information booth located to the right when you get off the ferry has maps of Üsküdar and brochures on what to see in the area. However, it might prove to be a greater adventure to set off into the district "unguided" - but that does not mean to say that you should not take a map. You might come across English speakers in case you get stuck, but do not rely on it.A walk along the coastal line, regardless of which direction you take, is something you must do, yet, keep in mind that venturing into the streets, can lead you to places that offer breathtaking views you never expected.



You might want to come back to Üsküdar a few more times; one day truly will not do justice, leaving so much left to be experienced in this "world of its own." Although the warmer weather will offer a more pleasant journey, there is nothing like sipping a hot cup of sahlep as you sit on the steps across the Maiden's Tower.