3 more districts in Turkey receive title of 'Slow City'

The Turkish districts of Göynük in Bolu, Gerze in Sinop and Eğirdir in Isparta have all received the title of "slow city", joining the ranks Muğla's Akyaka and Şanlıurfa's Halfeti, among others.

All three cities are known for their rich historical and cultural characteristics, but to be considered a "slow city," the districts must fulfill 70 criteria in categories such as environment, infrastructure, social cohesion, and urban quality of life.

According to Turkish broadcaster NTV, the three provinces were given "Cittaslow" certificates at a meeting held in Artvin. With three districts added to the list, the total number of "slow cities" in Turkey has increased to 14.



Cittaslow is an international municipal association movement founded in 1999 in Italy. It aims to improve the quality of urban life as well as the overall well-being of urban-dwellers though cultural preservation and healthy lifestyle initiatives. "Slow cities" are known for their beautiful natural surroundings, organic foods and tranquil daily life.

To qualify for a Cittaslow certificate, each city must act according to the philosophy of the movement, have a population of under 50,000, and complete an application file to be submitted to the Union.

The Cittaslow movement, which became widespread among the Italian cities during its early years, now has 182 members in 28 countries.