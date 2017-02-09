Istanbul's ethnic cuisine scene thrives with traditional Azeri food

Serving the finest examples of Azerbaijani cuisine, Zeferan Restaurant opened its doors to guests this week with a gastro show overseen by Stalic Khankishiev, a celebrity chef and World Cookbook Award-winning author from Uzbekistan. Located in Sultanahmet, the restaurant brings to Istanbulites delectable dishes from all over Azerbaijan.The menu features the traditional lyulya and tike kebabs, various kinds of rice, fish dishes reflecting the abundance of the Caspian Sea, and other typical Azerbaijani dishes including kutab, kükü and dushbere soup. Zeferan also offers a rich breakfast menu, featuring divle obruk cheese, moral cheese from the Shamakhi region, kargı cheese, aged Kars kasseri, karakovan honey, buffalo cream, pastrami from Kayseri, homemade katmer (pastry) with butter, various types of bread, kükü, fresh fruit juice, homemade jams and desserts.



Along with the food is the tea ritual, which complements every meal. It is an inseparable part of Azerbaijani cuisine and offers a creative, traditional aspect to diners. The tea ritual is accompanied by olives, dried fruits, nuts, local pastries and jams called "mürebbe," made from various fruits such as "feyhua" (native to Azerbaijan), apricot, cherry, strawberry and blueberry.



The restaurant is founded on the natural abundance of Azerbaijan and Anatolia, using ingredients directly sourced from producers. It prioritizes serving aesthetically-presented meals prepared with sustainable, seasonal ingredients with minimum wastage.



The interior design of Zeferan is as inspiring as its menu. The restaurant is a magnificent dining space, with rare examples of Turkish woodwork and amber crystal lights, plus little touches like traditional handcrafts and authentic paintings of major Azerbaijani restaurants. The food is brought to the table on antique serving dishes representing the finest examples of Azerbaijani ceramic art, making the restaurant's original gastronomic offering a one-of-a-kind experience.