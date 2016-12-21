Snow cowboys help powering cold-hit east

With Turkey's eastern regions embattled with snowfall and winter taking its toll across the country, forced to improvise, locals have turned to the customs of their ancestors with a group of electricity maintenance workers ditching travelling by car for horseback.



The city of Erzurum is situated in a mountainous region and is one of the coldest places in Turkey. Workers rode their way to electricity pylons to restore power. In stark contrast to modern times where horses are of little use, workers have conveyed that travelling in the geographically challenged areas is much easier by horse.



Working around the clock in a city where snowfall continues for seven months every year and temperatures sometimes drop to -40 degrees Celsius, keeping power supplies steady is a major challenge. Maintenance workers have employed every means they can to reach pylons situated on higher ground, ranging from snowmobiles to four-wheel drive vehicles.



On one such occasion, workers had to restore power on a transmission line some 15 kilometers away from the city, on the steep slopes of the Palandöken Mountain covered with meters of snow. When the terrain proved unforgiving for four-wheel drive vehicles, the workers decided to ride their horses to the pylons and after a troubling journey of three hours, they managed to reach the site and restore power in a frozen transmission line.