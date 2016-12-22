Turkish police make 5-year-old leukemia patient’s dreams come true

The police in Turkey's southern province of Adana have made a 5-year-old leukemia patient's dreams come true by giving him the opportunity to experience his dream job for a day.

After discovering that 5-year-old Ziya Yusuf Can Mermer wants to be a cop when he grows up, a local association got in contact with Adana Police Department Chief Osman Ak, who invited the child to his office.

Mermer and his parents visited Ak's office on Tuesday. Mermer's mother said that her son had always admired policemen, and thanked police officials for providing the chance for little Ziya Yusuf Can to visit the department.

Ak gave Mermer a police identification card, uniform and a toy radio as presents.

Police officers also introduced the child to a patrol car and a police motorcycle.