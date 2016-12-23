29 illegal immigrants captured, two organizers arrested in western Turkey

The Turkish gendarmerie caught 29 illegal immigrants during migrant smuggling operations and arrested two of the four detained suspects for organized smuggling in Turkey's western province of Edirne on Friday.

Edirne Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams conducted three separate operations against migrant smuggling in the villages of Köşen and Oğulpaşa.

During the operations, 29 illegal immigrants of Syrian and Pakistani nationality, who were trying to unlawfully enter European countries, were captured and four suspects were detained on charges of organizing the trips.

The illegal immigrants were sent to the Edirne Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after registration procedures, while two of the four detained were arrested for migrant smuggling.

Turkey is a popular route for many illegal immigrants from Middle Eastern and Asian countries. Hundreds of illegal immigrants smuggled into the country are captured every year.