Turkey bids a tearful farewell for soldiers killed in Syria's al-Bab

Embracing flag-draped coffins, the families and relatives of the 16 soldiers who died in the Turkish military operations in Syria, bade farewell to their loved ones on Friday in the hometowns of the soldiers. Senior officials, including ministers, attended the funeral prayers for the soldiers, ranging from sergeants to a major.

The soldiers were killed in four different suicide attacks in northern Syria's al-Bab where Turkey is helping Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters to capture the city from the Daesh terrorist group, as part of Operation Euphrates Shield. Another 33 people were wounded in the attacks viewed as a bid by the terrorist group to intimidate Turkey and opposition groups on the 120th day of the operation. Turkey launched the operation primarily against a spillover of violence from its southern neighbor Syria where a five-year-old war helped the rise of Daesh and other terrorist groups.

Hasan Kavuz was a specialist sergeant hailing from the northern city of Samsun. The 25-year-old soldier was buried after a funeral attended by Youth and Sports Minister Akif Çağatay Kılıç, another Samsun native. Kavuz, who served as a conscripted private, started his specialist sergeant career some 10 months ago. The young soldier, like the eight others killed in Syria, was originally deployed at a commando brigade in the central city of Kayseri whose 14 soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack claimed by the terrorist group the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), an offshoot of the PKK, during a weekend leave last week.

Major Bülent Albayrak was the highest-ranking officer killed in the Syria operations. A member of the "Maroon Berets," an elite special operations unit of the Turkish Armed Forces, was a father of one. Thousands attended the funeral prayers for Albayrak in his hometown of Orhangazi, a district in the northwestern city of Bursa. Defense Minister Fikri Işık and other dignitaries attended the funeral for Albayrak, who was buried next to his mother Suzan who died during the 1999 earthquake that killed thousands in the northwest.

Fellow Bursa native Ferhat Demir, a 26-year-old specialist sergeant, was buried in Hamitler, a central district, in a funeral ceremony attended by Labor Minister Mehmet Müezzinoğlu. The young sergeant was married only three months ago.

In the easternmost city of Kars, a large crowd mourned and buried Ömercan Yekebağcı, a 27-year-old noncommissioned officer, who was deployed in his hometown before he joined the Turkish units in Syria. His brother Tolga was crying while his mother Fikriye stood firm and said, "I won't cry, I won't make [terrorists] cheer. My son is a martyr," echoing the patriotic sentiment of the soldiers' families.

Some 10,000 people turned out at the funeral prayers for Specialist Sergeant Ali Sezai Yalçın in his hometown of Erbaa in the northern province of Tokat. The 24-year-old became engaged only 25 days ago and the suit he wore at the engagement ceremony was placed on the flag-draped coffin of the young soldier. An angry crowd of funeralgoers chanted "Martyrs are not dead" and "We die for the homeland."

Specialist Sergeant Burak Boz was buried in the central city of Konya where his family lives. In an emotional eulogy, his father Özkan told the funeralgoers he apologized if his son had done anything wrong to any of them in his lifetime. Boz's uncle Abdülaziz said they were a Kurdish family and he worked as a village guard in eastern Turkey where the PKK terrorist group conducts a campaign of violence. "My ancestors died for this country and my nephew did the same," he said as he urged other members of the family not to wail.