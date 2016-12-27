Mrs Erdoğan calls on first ladies to give voice to Aleppo tragedy

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdoğan has called on the world community to do more than to just cry over the plight of the women and children in Syria.



In a letter addressed to the wives of world leaders, Erdoğan said: "We are at a stage where we must do more than just cry for Syria. I invite the women of the world to take action for the Syrian women and children who are stranded and dying without food, water and medical aid."



According to the Presidency's press center, the letter quoted the first lady as saying: "More than 600,000 people have been killed in the past five years. Seven million have abandoned their homes and 5 million had to leave their country.



"Children, women and civilians were slaughtered in a conflict where chemical weapons have been used. Our hearts can't take this pain anymore."



On the indifference of international societies to the situation in Syria, she said: "When all of this is happening before the world's eyes, the silence of international societies and the indifference will be a disgrace in human history just like it was in Bosnia and Rwanda.



"As a mother, a woman, but above all, as a human, I propound the humanitarian plight in Syria to your conscience."



Referring to Turkey's efforts in Syria, she said: "We are hosting 3 million people who fled the war and conflict. We couldn't stand idly by while the drama in Aleppo unfolded.



"We have opened our hearts to the refugees... Like all the victims who are still under our protection, the children, women and men of Aleppo will be our guests until the day they return to their homes.



"I believe with all my heart that you will contribute to mobilizing the international community in this regard.



"We can open the way to constructing a safe, peaceful and prosperous world only if we manage to act together. Hereby, I offer my sincere wishes for friendship in the name of and my country and myself; I hope that 2017 will bring peace and happiness to all of humanity."



Like her husband President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the first lady has repeatedly underlined the importance of addressing humanitarian concerns on the ground in Syria and advocates a more global approach to the tragedy. Turkey is a staunch critic of Bashar Assad's forces in Syria and pursues a policy of establishing a safe zone inside Syria for the displaced. The country itself hosts one of the largest refugee populations from Syria, nearly 3 million who have fled the ongoing conflict into Syria's northern neighbor.



Mrs. Erdoğan has long been vocal about Syria while others including Michelle Obama, the first lady of the United States - Turkey's main ally - prefers not to speak about the conflict in Syria. Mrs. Obama was silent to an appeal by Bana Alabed, a 7-year-old girl who asked for help via Twitter to save her and others from Syria's Aleppo shelled by Assad's forces. Turkey, on the other hand, helped the evacuation of the girl, her family and hundreds from Syria. Mrs. Erdoğan and her husband hosted Alabed at the Presidential Palace last week.