Floods kill 2 in Mersin, 3 remain missing

Devastating floods inundated districts of the southern province of Mersin on Thursday and Friday. Bodies of two people drowned in floodwaters were recovered, while three others remain missing.



The city, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, was severely affected by unprecedented precipitation that started late Wednesday and continued for most of Thursday. The city's coastal areas remained mostly inundated on Friday.



City authorities said the floods were unprecedented since 2001 and some 125 kilograms (276 pounds) of rainwater per square meter hit the city, calling it "a natural disaster." Motorists were stranded on the streets, while pedestrians took refuge by climbing atop vehicles. Crews rescued stranded pedestrians with the help of bulldozers. The unprecedented floods were linked to settlements built on dry riverbeds.



Speaking to reporters in the city on Friday, Development Minister Lütfi Elvan said a large swathe of land was completely inundated with floodwaters, and power supplies for some 28,000 residences were cut off due to the disaster. Elvan said 851 buildings were damaged in the floods.



Authorities identified the two recovered bodies as Fatma and Serkan Genç, a young couple who were traveling with their 2-year-old daughter and their 25-year-old neighbor Sultan Uncu, when their cars plunged into a stream that had overflowed its banks. Their daughter and Uncu remain missing, while crews are also looking for 21-year-old university student Soner Yılmaz who fell into the sea as he was trying to take a selfie during the flash floods.