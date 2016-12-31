Turkey set to ring in the new year with snowfall

The weather forecast for New Year's Eve is good news for those planning ski getaways or for revelers who just enjoy a cold, snowy night outside. Turkey is already going through a cold spell and snowfall and rain crept into the normally warm western regions this week.



On Dec. 31, snowfall will take over many cities, with further drops in temperatures expected both for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Forecasts show temperatures dropping as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius in some cities with snowfall or sleet predicted on New Year's Eve.



The blizzard-like conditions are expected to continue at least until Jan. 4 in most cities.



Snowfall will engulf cities including the capital Ankara, Istanbul and western city of Eskişehir during the New Year celebrations, while strong winds will batter the Mediterranean region in the south and the Marmara region where Istanbul is located. Authorities have warned against dangerous road conditions due to low temperatures and heavy snowfall.



On Dec. 31, Istanbul, home to the country's biggest New Year celebrations every year, will have snowy weather and temperatures will drop as low as minus 1 degree Celsius. In Bursa, south of Istanbul, temperatures will be minus 2 degrees, accompanied by snowfall.



Further west, no snow is expected in the country's third largest city of İzmir during New Year's celebrations, though the weather will be cloudy and temperatures will fluctuate around 1 degree Celsius.



Down south in Antalya, the country's primary Mediterranean resort area which is popular among foreign tourists, New Year's Eve will be a relatively warm occasion compared to other regions.



The weather forecast shows the highest temperature predicted is 10 degrees Celsius, and the weather will be cloudy at times.



The capital of Ankara will welcome the New Year with minus 6 degrees Celsius and heavy snowfall. The city is already snowed in due to heavy precipitation that started mid-week.



In the central city of Konya, cold weather will reign, with temperatures around minus 2 degrees Celsius and sleet expected to grip the province.



To the north, Trabzon will ring in the New Year with rainfall and the temperature is expected to be around 7 degrees Celsius.



In the east, Erzurum, home to a popular ski resort, will welcome 2017 with snowfall, while the expected temperature at night will be a chilly minus 12 degrees Celsius.



Gaziantep in the Southeast will be battered by sleet and temperatures will be around 0 degrees Celsius