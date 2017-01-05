Snowfall to strike Istanbul, western Turkey tomorrow

The brief dry spell this week for Istanbul may come to an end as weather forecasts predict heavy snowfall starting tomorrow and continuing throughout the weekend.



İsmail Güneş, who heads Turkey's state-run meteorology authority, told Anadolu Agency strong winds will be followed by rainstorms in Turkey's western Marmara and Aegean regions where Istanbul, several industrial hubs and popular vacation resorts are located, on Friday and starting in the afternoon, the weather pattern will evolve into sporadically heavy snowfall accompanied by stronger winds and a rapid drop in temperatures.



Turkey has already been embattled with heavy snowfall that is particularly affecting the eastern and central regions, while the country's west has been largely spared from the harsh winter except for chilly temperatures and occasional rainfall. Güneş says the country is being affected by a high-pressure weather system and temperatures are well below the seasonal normal.



Deteriorating weather will make its headway starting early today in the southwest and rainfall is predicted all across the country except in the eastern regions. Sleet and sporadic snow will take its toll in the Marmara and Aegean regions as well as in Antalya, a Mediterranean area in the south. On Saturday, snowfall will expand further into the inner parts of Turkey. On Sunday and Monday, snowfall will prevail in the northern, central and eastern parts of Turkey.