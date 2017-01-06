German party founded by Turks claims ban on donations

The founder of the Alliance of German Democrats, a new political party founded by Turks living in Germany, claimed they faced a veiled ban on their activities and no banks in the country are opening bank accounts to collect donations for the party.



Speaking to Doğan News Agency, Ramazan Akbaş, one of the founders of the party, said they faced obstacles in their struggle to gain a foothold in German politics and the first bank accounts they opened were "closed for an unclear reason." Akbaş said they would file a lawsuit on the matter.



He claimed the German state exerted pressure on banks to deny bank accounts for Alliance. "We applied to some 200 banks so far and 79 banks immediately rejected our request. We managed to open in four banks in four months but they were later closed by the banks, without any explanation. Even a bank that pledged to keep our bank account open even if [German Chancellor] Merkel intervened to close it, closed our account two weeks after we opened it in the city of Sigmaringen."