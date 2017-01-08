TURKEY
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Business
Ankara's newest metro line expected to serve 50,000 a day Keçiören Metro line, which cost TL 1 billion, opened in Ankara Thursday. The 9.2 km long metro line, which took almost 13 years to build, will serve 50,000 citizens on a daily basis and ease traffic congestion in the region
Turkey
German party founded by Turks claims ban on donations The founder of the Alliance of German Democrats, a new political party founded by Turks living in Germany, claimed they faced a veiled ban on their activities and no banks...
Expat Corner
Bocuk Night: A medieval Thracian version of Halloween in western Turkey This Saturday, thousands from all over Turkey will be flocking to Edirne's district of Keşan to join the local community in commemorating winter's longest and harshest night and the ghosts that come out to haunt it
Turkey
Sabah columnists in Berlin to discuss Turkish-EU ties after July 15 Turkey's strained ties with the European Union (EU) have been dragging down accession talks and are scheduled to be discussed in Berlin, where the period after the foiled...
Turkey
PKK car bomb targets Izmir courthouse, 2 killed A car bomb was detonated in front of a police outpost at the main courthouse of southern Izmir province's Bayraklı district on Thursday, while several PKK terrorists trying to storm the building with automatic weapons. At least two people, a policeman and an usher, were killed in the attack, while nine people were injured
Health
Anti-smoking campaign decreases number of smokers Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdağ said Thursday that the government is taking measures to extend the scope of the space covered by the legal smoking ban, while also noting...
Investigations
2 FETÖ soldiers sentenced to life in prison over coup The first verdict in a trial related to the July 15 coup attempt blamed on the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was issued by a court in eastern Turkey. Two career officers were...
Investigations
Fugitive FETÖ soldiers linked to assassination Fugitive Turkish soldiers in Greece have links to the squad which tried to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the night of the July 15 failed coup attempt by the...
Turkey
Blood donations reach record high after Turkish Red Crescent’s call Daily blood donations reached a record high of 13,241 units on Wednesday after Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) called on people to replenish its depleted stocks during the...
Investigations
Two detained for links to FETÖ, Turkey's Doğan Holding says Turkish police detained the chief legal advisor and a former chief executive of Doğan Holding, one of the country's biggest conglomerates, on Thursday in a probe into the...
Investigations
More suspects linked to Istanbul attack detained Several suspects linked to the deadly terrorist attack on a popular Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day were detained early Thursday on the outskirts of the city, police...
Istanbul
Snowfall up to 40 cm in Istanbul disrupts traffic, flights
A snowstorm which started on Friday evening has disrupted Istanbul's roads on late Friday and Saturday morning. As much as 40 centimeters (15.7") of snow fell in some parts...
Turkey
Last heir to former Ottoman Empire dies at age 92
Osman Bayezid Osmanoğlu, the 44th head of the Ottoman family, has died at the age of 92 on Friday in New York.
Osmanoğlu is the second son of Sultan Abdülmecid I's grandson...
Turkey
A hero's farewell for policeman who foiled terror attack
A large crowd bade farewell to Fethi Sekin, a traffic policeman who singlehandedly stopped a PKK plot to bomb a courthouse in western Turkey, on Thursday. Sekin died in a shootout with terrorists, who also shot dead a court clerk in the latest attack to be thwarted in terror-stricken Turkey
Minorities
Christian community marks Cold Epiphany
In the freezing waters of Bosporus, far from the typically warm Middle East where Jesus Christ emerged, the faithful braved the cold to mark his baptism on Friday.
The...
Istanbul
Blizzard causes 800 flight cancellations in Istanbul
As a weekend of snowstorms prepares to grip Istanbul, a total of 802 flights have already been cancelled at Istanbul's Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen Airports, affecting many passengers'...
Turkey
Turkey, Saudi Arabia agree on higher quota for pilgrims
Turkey will send more pilgrims for the annual Islamic pilgrimage hajj this year after officials signed a deal on Friday in Saudi Arabia, which hosts millions of Muslims from...
Turkey
Some 423 injured from Aleppo treated in Turkey
The number of injured civilians from Syria's war-torn city of Aleppo sent to Turkish hospitals reached 423, Turkish authorities on Friday confirmed.
The injured civilians...
Turkey
A weekend of snowfall, cold weather for Istanbul
Istanbul was struck by snowfall late Friday while weather forecasts show a weekend of snowstorms to grip Turkey's most populated city and the country's western regions.
Meteorology...
Education
School bus accident in Konya kills 2, injures 42
A bus carrying 44 students overturned across a terminal in the Chinabeyli district of Turkey's central province of Konya due to ice, killing two students and injuring 42 others...
Turkey
Afghan police cadets graduate from Turkish academy
A total of 250 Afghan female police cadets finished their four-month training program on Thursday in Sivas, a province in the eastern part of the Central Anatolia region.
The...
Investigations
More detentions in FETÖ probe on Doğan Holding, exam cheating
The relentless crackdown against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Turkey has led to more detentions yesterday in a prominent business conglomerate, while warrants were...
