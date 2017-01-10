2 seasons in 1 for Aegean resort city Muğla

Turkey's diverse climates were on display in Muğla, a southwestern city with a shore straddling from the Aegean Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.



On higher ground in the city's Köyceğiz district, locals were engaged in a snowball fight while those in the Ortaca district enjoyed a sunny and, at times, a cold day on the beach.



Temperatures were well above 16 degrees Celsius in Ortaca and although it is regarded cold for this year round sunny resort popular among local and foreign tourists, it was enough for hundreds to take a stroll, if not swim, on popular beaches including İztuzu and Sarıgerme.



Most people preferred picnics near the beaches. Up north in Köyceğiz, the snow depth reached some 30 centimeters on two plateaus. Snowfall, a rare sight in Muğla, drew curious locals from other districts.