A coup by any other name: Coup attempt in 10 languages

The latest in endeavor to reveal the facts about the July 15 coup attempt is a tell-all book that has been translated into 10 languages and prepared by the Turkish Presidency.



The Corporate Communications Office of the Presidency has issued a book titled, "The July 15 Coup Attempt and the People's Victory," first in Turkish and then in English, Arabic, French, Bosnian, Albanian, Spanish and Russian.



This month, German and Chinese editions will be released in an effort to inform the international community about the dangers the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), active in 170 countries, poses to those countries.



The book aims to correct the misinformation about the coup attempt that has been spread by the supporters of the terror group.



FETÖ already runs a counter-campaign to disown the coup although criminal investigations revealed the military officers and civilians involved in the putsch attempt were active members of the terror cult.



The book is already being distributed to Turkish embassies abroad while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave it to his Bahraini, Beninese, Albanian, Guinean, Qatari and Kosovar counterparts during their visits to Ankara.



The book chronicles how the Turkish public fended off the coup attempt and includes photos of dozens of people who died resisting coup plotters. It also presents evidence on the involvement of FETÖ, including testimonies of officers who admitted their loyalty to the terrorist group.



The book is accompanied by several other publications by the Presidency that delves into FETÖ infiltration of the state in order to seize power.



Apart from Turkey's diplomatic missions abroad, books on the coup are being delivered to foreign missions in Turkey and foreign media outlets.



