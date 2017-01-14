Turkish soldiers rescue two stranded on snowy highland

The Turkish military released a video on Friday, in which soldiers are seen rescuing two people who were stranded on the Söğdözü highland in Mut district of southern Mersin province.

Turkish soldiers rescue two stranded on snowy highlandhttps://t.co/q1YB36XbLd pic.twitter.com/rrSKKHCPS0 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 13, 2017

"Two citizens have been rescued by a Turkish Air Force helicopter. The two people have been taken to emergency services in Mersin," the army said.





Turkish soldiers often participate in search-and-rescue operations.







The troops have saved many Syrian refugees from drowning in the Aegean, or from freezing while trying to cross Turkey's southern border.