Man tries to write girlfriend's name with candles, burns down house

A miner in the northern Black Sea town of Bartın, who went to desperate measures to write his girlfriend's name with candles, eventually ended up burning down his house.



The romantic man, whose name was not disclosed, first went to the beach to spell out his girlfriend's name with candles, but was discouraged after failing to do so due to strong winds. He then went to his home, which he had rented only 15 days ago, and decided to do the same in the comfort of his living room.



The man eventually succeeded in writing the name, but as he was taking a photo to send to his girlfriend, a blanket caught fire. When he went to the kitchen to get some water to try and extinguish the fire, he realized the water was cut.



It took the firefighters an hour to extinguish the fire and luckily, nobody was injured. A subsequent police report failed to say whether the girlfriend received the photograph.