Reina's coatroom still waiting for customers to return

Sabah's Mustafa Kaya was one of the first journalists to enter Reina nightclub after the deadly terrorist attack that took place in the early hours of 2017. The attack, carried out by Abdulkadir Masharipov, believed to be a Daesh militant, killed 39 people and injured more than 70.



Speaking to Reina employees, who witnessed the deadly shooting, Kaya said the trauma and unanswered questions continue to bug all of them. One witness, Nuretting Özmen, said on the night of the attack, he had to go through two separate control points to get to the club, asking how an armed terrorist was able to make it that far.



One photograph that will remain in people's minds is a coat rack, filled with the coats of the victims. Kaya said while he was there, several families of the victims came and went to collect the belongings of their dead loved ones.A crime scene, Reina still carries the wounds of the night, as can be seen from a bullet-ridden gas canister, furniture and broken glasses throughout the venue. Özmen said once the prosecutor concludes the indictment, he expects the nightclub to open its doors once again.