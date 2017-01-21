Drunk driver set his car on fire after car accident in Bursa

A driver in the province of Bursa set his automobile on fire after he was involved in a car accident on Friday morning.

The driver with the initials A.K., crashed into M.Ö.'s automobile while they were driving on the Bursa-Ankara highway early in the morning.

After the crash, the two drivers got into an argument about whose fault the crash was.

The argument got heated even after the police arrived at the scene and A.K., who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, set his car seats on fire with a lighter.

The fire, which caused the destruction of A.K.'s entire car, was put out by firefighters. A.K. was taken into custody following the incident.