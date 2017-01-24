Canvas brings Turkish and Qatari students together

As a part of the "Turkey-Qatar: We are different but Brothers" project, which was initiated to improve bilateral relations between Turkey and Qatar, a painting exhibition has opened at Üsküdar Tenzile Erdoğan Girls Anatolian İmam-Hatip High School. Students from the Qatari school Moza Bint Muhammed and Qatari officials oversaw the opening ceremony.



Joint lessons on the same board



The "Turkey-Qatar: We are different but Brothers" project aims for the two countries to introduce their educational and cultural activities to each other through trips between the two countries as well as presentations, debates and stage plays in English, Arabic and Turkish. The project, which plans to bring into view the common and different values of the two countries that enrich their cultures, gives the students of Üsküdar Tenzile Erdoğan Girls Anatolian İmam-Hatip High School the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and talents and have new cultural experiences. Within this scope, a painting exhibition composed of artworks by the students of Üsküdar Tenzile Erdoğan Girls Anatolian İmam-Hatip High School and the Qatari school Moza Bint Muhammed has opened.



A total of 18 Turkish students contributed to the exhibition representing the two countries' social, cultural and artistic values. The statement released by Üsküdar Tenzile Erdoğan Girls Anatolian İmam-Hatip High School reads: "This painting exhibition will pave the way for new events co-organized by Turkey and Qatar. Online lessons in English, Arabic and Turkish will soon be offered to the students of both schools as a part of the "Turkey-Qatar: We are different but Brothers" project. The project will give students the opportunity to communicate with each other. During the semester break, the students from these two countries will host each other and make their presentations face-to-face."