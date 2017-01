An engaged couple lost their lives after falling off a cliff in Zonguldak.



Özgür Ö., 32, and his fiancé Zeynep Nida S., 32, drove to the region of Köseağazı with one of their friends.



It is claimed that the couple began fighting.



They are reported to have slipped due to an unknown reason and fell off a 100-meter-high cliff into the sea.



The couple's friend called the police and an ambulance, however, the dead bodies of Özgür Ö. and Zeynep Nida S. were discovered by the medical staff.