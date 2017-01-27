Germany's invitation to convicted journalist heightens tensions

An invitation to Cumhuriyet daily's former Editor-in-Chief Can Dündar from Germany's Justice Minister Heiko Maas is causing controversy in Ankara, garnering stark diplomatic reaction from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which summoned the German charge d'affaires to Ankara to express their concerns.



Dündar is wanted in Turkey on charges of supporting the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). Turkish officials are expected to inform the German charge d'affaires that there has been a verdict reached in the Dündar case and that a Turkish court has issued a warrant for his arrest.



Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hüseyin Müftüoğlu, who addressed to the press yesterday, said Turkey and Germany have strong ties, however, the news about the German Justice Ministry's invitation to Dündar raised eyebrows in Turkey. "We contacted German authorities to express our disturbance. We told them we have to consider this move as provocation prior to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit," he added.