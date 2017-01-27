Lindsay Lohan presents Erdoğan and first lady with 'World is bigger than 5' badges

Famous American celebrity Lindsay Lohan and seven-year-old Bana Alabed -- the Syrian girl who made world headlines with her tweets from the then besieged Syrian city of Aleppo -- met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan in Ankara on Friday at the presidential palace.

During the visit, the U.S. actress and singer wore a light blue-colored badge with Erdoğan's famous quote "World is bigger than five". She also presented the badges to the president and the first lady.

Erdoğan's quote had referred to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council members who held veto powers.

Recently, the American celebrity has shown great interest in efforts being made for Syrian refugees in Turkey.





She visited Turkey in September last year as well during which she visited Syrian refugees at a hospital in Istanbul; later in October, she went to a Syrian refugee camp in southeastern Turkey's Gaziantep province.

Lohan has repeatedly appreciated Turkey's efforts in hosting the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world -- some 3 million.

"European countries and the United States should take more responsibility for the refugee crisis, and Turkey must be supported at this point," she said during her previous visit to Turkey.

This was Alabed's second meeting with the president and the first lady, who had welcomed the Syrian child and her family to the presidential palace in December 2016.