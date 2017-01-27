Police officer claims man who jumped off July 15 Martyrs Bridge could have been saved

New information has been released in the trial of the two women, identified by their initials as H.U., 49, and M.Ö., 27, who encouraged Erol Çetin to commit suicide by jumping off the July 15 Martyrs Bridge - formerly known as Bosporus Bridge - last March.



The two women had shouted out at the man to "jump" right before Çetin let himself go off the bridge.



A police officer, who was part of the suicide prevention team present at the time of the incident, claimed at the hearing that he could have saved Çetin if the women had not encouraged the troubled man.



The women are on trial for involuntary manslaughter and face prison terms of four to 10 years.