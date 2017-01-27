Turkey's first city hospital experiences patient boom

Turkey's very first "city hospital," Yozgat City Hospital is welcoming an unprecedented number of patients. There has been a drop in the number of patients who go out of town to receive medical treatment and the number of patients checking into the city hospital has increased by 50 percent, according to reports.



Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Yusuf Başer, who visited the hospital, said the first impressions of the people at Yozgat and the city hospital are very positive. "Patients, their relatives and the medical stuff are happy about the new city hospital," Başer said.



Before the hospital opened its doors to people seeking medical treatment, Yozgat State Hospital welcomed 1,900 patients daily. However, with the inauguration of the new city hospital, patients have chosen to go to the city hospital in record numbers.



Yozgat City Hospital is currently a fledgling institution with only 17 doctors and 51 nurses on its staff at the moment, but its spectacular interior presents a hotel-like atmosphere, which is a relief for patients accustomed to the grim and narrow halls of the overcrowded hospitals of yesteryear. But more importantly, it offers patients more services than those found in a small city and more beds, 475 currently.