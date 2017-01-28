Video explains failed coup attempt in 7 languages

The Provincial Directorate of National Education in Mersin recorded a public service ad in seven different languages in which they explained the gravity of the failed coup attempt orchestrated by members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on July 15, 2016.



According to the statement released from the directorate, the public service ad explains the coup attempt and records the valor of the people of Turkey who defended the democracy. The video is filmed in Mersin's historic places and tourist attractions, such as the Cennet–Cehennem Sinkholes, Soli Pompeiopolis, Independence Mausoleum, the Maiden Castle and Aynalıgöl Cave. The video was record in English, Arabic, German, Spanish, Italy, Russia and Greek.



Adem Koca, Provincial Director of National Education in Mersin, said they prepared the video to teach world public the gravity of the failed coup attempt and show what democracy means to the people of Turkey. Koca said people who devote themselves to national education have much to say about July 15.