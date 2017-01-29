Turkish aid delivered to 200 thousand of Gazan families

A total 200 thousand Palestinian families have received Turkish aid in Gaza after the recent reconciliation agreement between Turkey and Israel, the ministry of social affairs said on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Turkish aid was delivered to another 40 Palestinian families in Gaza with the humanitarian aid ships, Lady Leyla and Eclipse. With the last batch of aid, 200 thousand families, 680 pre-schools were provided with 2.500 tonnes of aid.

Relief supplies for the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip loaded onto the Lady Leyla, a Panama-flagged ship, arrived in July.

The Lady Leyla carried 10,000 toys and 10,000 packages of food aid to the children of Gaza via the Israeli port of Ashdod. Five tons of flour and 2,000 tons of rice aid from the Turkish Grain Board as well as sugar aid from the Turkish Red Crescent was also delivered.

Turkey and Israel reached an initial reconciliation agreement in July. Diplomatic ties between the two countries were suspended after Israeli troops stormed a Gaza-bound aid ship in international waters in 2010, killing 10 Turkish activists.