Car owner to pay to get his vehicle back

The Supreme Court of Appeals has decided that the owner of a car that was sold to a third person by the individual who rented it has to pay the same amount to get his car back.



According to an Anadolu Agency report, a person identified as Tayyip G., left his vehicle at a car rental firm, which rented it to Fatih D. When Fatih D. failed to return the car at the appropriate time, a complaint was filed. The police found out that Fatih D. had used a fake ID to sell the car to Kadir S. Tayyip G. filed a complaint for the annulment of the sale and the return of the car. Kadir S. argued that he was the real victim, having purchased the now impounded car through legal channels.



A local Istanbul court decided that the sale was invalid and ordered the return of the car to its original owner. However, the Supreme Court of Appeals annulled the lower court's verdict, noting that according to the Turkish Criminal Code, owners who willingly entrust their possessions with others knowingly take a risk. Unlike when property is lost, misplaced or stolen, when it is willingly allowed to be used by another, the owner takes a risk and should cover the associated cost. The higher court said the original owner must pay Fatih D. what he paid to get his car back.