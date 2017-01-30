Erdoğan partakes in engagement ceremony during visit to coup veteran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came across and took part in an engagement ceremony on Sunday while he was paying a visit to the home of a coup veteran in Istanbul.

Erdoğan was paying a visit to the July 15 coup attempt veteran Mehmet Yaman, travelling to his home located in the Ümraniye district of Istanbul, which is also close to Erdoğan's home in the Kısıklı neighbourhood of the Üsküdar district.

Yaman was one of the victims of the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt in Turkey organized by the Gülenist terror group (FETÖ). The coup attempt left 2,200 dead and 2,200 wounded.

During his visit, Erdoğan came across an engagement ceremony in the building where Yaman lives.

The Turkish president took part in the engagement ceremony of Arzu Su, the daughter of Mahir Su who is the headman of the local neighbourhood, and Mesut Uçar.

Erdoğan, accompanied by his daughter Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, officiated the exchange of the engagement rings of the couple.

After spending one hour and a half in Yaman's home, Erdoğan left Ümraniye to the sound of applause from local residents.