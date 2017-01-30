Turkish police forces train worldwide colleagues

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the General Directorate of Security have been organizing training programs aiming to modernize the law enforcement agencies in 30 countries for the past nine years.

The programs have included trainings on counter terrorism, radicalization process and prevention measures, police leadership, negotiation in social events, summit security and narcotics search techniques intended for the security forces of 30 countries.

According to TİKA, on-the-job and applied trainings were organized to share experiences, create a collective consciousness in the fight against crime and form a terminological unity between the countries as part of the International Police Training Cooperation Project.

Within this framework, the first trainings were given to security forces of Albania and Kirghizstan in the periods of 2007-2008.

TİKA's project was extended to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia and Palestine in 2008-2009, Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2010, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2011, Macedonia and Tunisia in 2012, Montenegro, Maldives, South Sudan and Libya in 2013, Moldova in 2014 and Romania in 2016.

The above mentioned countries still receive training from time to time.

All the training programs organized by the Turkish police are aimed to extend international standards in police implementation, form an understanding of a coordinated fight against regional security issues and to ensure that experiences are shared between police directors and experts of the participant countries.

A total of 7,000 police, including 425 in 2016, have participated in these trainings over the past nine years.

Established in 1992, Turkey's state-run TIKA aid agency is responsible for implementing Turkey's developmental cooperation policies overseas.