Helping Syria's displaced a long haul for Turkish charities

Besides hosting nearly 3 million Syrian refugees, Turkey has also been working to ensure that the families struggling to survive inside war-torn Syria are cared for at home. Turkey has already dispatched some 2,000 trucks full of humanitarian aid to its southern neighbor Syria since December and more is on its way as the displaced struggle to survive in the conflict-ridden country.



Kınık told local reporters that the campaign to help those displaced from Aleppo, which has been a hotbed of clashes between opposition and forces loyal to Bashar Assad, has gained momentum and Turkish charities have prepared some 2,000 trucks of humanitarian aid. Kınık also said that Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation pledged to help the Red Crescent in its aid efforts to Mukaveme, a refugee camp in Syria's Azaz, housing 250,000 refugees who fled embattled and devastated towns.



Turkey is among the countries that are most exposed to the six years of civil war in Syria and it supports opposition in their fight against the Daesh terrorist group that exploited the conflict to emerge as a major security threat in the region.



Though the country generally pursues an open-door policy for civilians fleeing the war, it advocates the creation of safe zones for the displaced people on Syrian soil. Turkey had helped broker a deal between the warring sides in Syria to enable the safe evacuation of civilians in December, after months of bombings and attacks that killed innocent locals. In parallel with the evacuation process, the Turkish civic community has launched an aid campaign while the Red Crescent stepped up its efforts for Syrians forced to leave the ravaged city of Aleppo.



Kınık says the evacuation of Aleppo fell into the winter months, posing a challenge to thousands already embattled with difficult living conditions.



About 44,000 people saved from conflict zones traveled to the province of Idlib or rather, rural areas of the province where refugee camps are being built, again, with the aid of Turkey. Help came from the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) that runs more than 20 camps for Syrians in Turkey.



Kınık said they expanded the capacity of their storage units for humanitarian aid in Hatay, a Turkish province on the border with Syria.



"We are still sorting out the incoming humanitarian aid (from across Turkey) and regularly delivering them to the needy in both camps in Syria and those not living in camps," he said.



To help the displaced cope with tough winter conditions, heaters and stockpiles of food were delivered to Syrians in the towns of Azaz and Atmeh. The Turkish Red Crescent led the efforts to reach out to the displaced from Aleppo and set up a tent camp some 7 kilometers from the Turkish border in Idlib.



The charity also focuses its efforts inside war-torn Syria, in its northern provinces that are mostly controlled by opposition on friendly terms with Turkey. Kınık said that they are looking for ways to improve infrastructure in areas cleared of Daesh threat during Operation Euphrates Shield, referring to the Turkish-backed operation that drove out the terrorist group from areas near the border. He says renovation and rebuilding of infrastructure will help locals gain a sense of normalcy. The Red Crescent has also "rehabilitated" derelict camps in Azaz and Idlib, according to Kınık.



The next step is building housing units that will provide a more permanent accommodation for war-weary Syrians who lost their homes in months of airstrikes and clashes. Until then, the Red Crescent will work to improve the camps, partially with the aid of the King Salman Foundation.



"We will work with them to run the Mukaveme camp," Kınık said.