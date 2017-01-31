Syrian girl offering eyes for blind father meets president

A Syrian girl who made headlines last year for her plea to doctors to transplant her eyes to her blind father, met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a leading patron of Syrian refugees, who have found a safe haven in Turkey after fleeing their war-torn country.

Five-year-old Gozyasi joined her father Mamoon Khaled Nasir and her sister Sidre in a visit to the Presidential Complex in capital Ankara. Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdoğan hugged the children and gave them gifts during the meeting on Tuesday.

The girl, whose family hails from Syria's Idlib, lives in southern Turkey. Her photo embracing her 27-year-old father who lost both legs, several fingers and his eyes when a barrel bomb dropped by the warplanes of forces loyal to Bashar Assad hit him and others in his hometown, drew attention to the plight of Syrians affected by the ongoing war. "Take my eyes and give them to my father so he can see me," she said in tears to a reporter interviewing her, triggering an outpouring of public sympathy and a campaign to help the man and his family. A charity helped the man to undergo surgery to restore his sight. He now has partial sight and new surgery is expected to fully restore his sight. In a recent interview, Gozyasi expressed her wish to meet Erdoğan who became an admired figure for Syrian refugees after opening Turkey's doors to them during the civil war and his staunch opposition to the oppression of Syrians by the Assad regime.

The young girl spoke little during the meeting while her father said the family has not had any problems in Turkey.