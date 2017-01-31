Thousands of foreign police officers trained in less than a decade

As it broadens its international outreach, Turkey offers support to foreign law enforcement by training officers from countries in need.



The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the General Directorate of Security have been organizing training programs that aim to modernize law enforcement agencies in 30 countries over the past nine years.



The programs have included training on counterterrorism, the radicalization process and prevention measures, police leadership, negotiation in social events, summit security and narcotic-search techniques intended for the security forces of 30 countries.



According to TİKA, on-the-job and applied training sessions were organized to share experiences and create a collective consciousness in the fight against crime and to form a terminological unity between the countries as part of the International Police Training Cooperation Project.



Within this framework, the first training sessions were given to security forces of Albania and Kyrgyzstan from 2007-2008.



TİKA's project was extended to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia and Palestine in 2008-2009, Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2010, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in 2011, Macedonia and Tunisia in 2012, Montenegro, Maldives, South Sudan and Libya in 2013, Moldova in 2014 and Romania in 2016.



The above mentioned countries still receive training from time to time.



The training programs organized by the Turkish police are efforts to universalize international standards in police practices, form an understanding to fight regional security problems in coordination and ensure that experiences are shared between police directors and experts of the participating countries.



A total of 7,000 police, including 425 in 2016, have participated in these training sessions over the last nine years.



Established in 1992, Turkey's state-run TİKA aid agency is responsible for implementing Turkey's developmental cooperation policies overseas.