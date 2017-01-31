Truck plows into cars in deadly crash in northwestern Turkey

A multiple-vehicle collision left one dead and 17 injured on Monday in Gebze district of the northwestern Turkish province of Kocaeli, as an earth-moving truck ploughed into cars riding at reduced speed.

The moment of the crash was recorded by security cameras placed alongside the highway.

38-year-old Fatih Can, a traveller in one of the cars which was hit, lost his life following the accident.

Following the accident, prosecutors have undertaken an investigation into the collision site, while Ekrem E., the driver of the truck, was remanded in custody. Police also launched a probe into the collision.

The reason as to why the driver lost control of the truck has not yet been determined.