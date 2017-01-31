Turkey's TIKA opens office in Guinea’s Conakry, donates 50 public buses

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has opened an office in Guinea's capital Conakry, the Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Monday.



50 public buses donated by Turkey also arrived in the capital on the day of the opening of the office.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had an African tour last year where he traveled to the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Kenya and Uganda and pledged that Turkey would provide support for the development of African countries.



Established in 1992, Turkey's government-run TIKA aid agency is mandated with implementing Turkey's developmental cooperation policies overseas.