‘Snow swimmer’ from eastern Turkey goes viral on social media

'Snow swimmer' from eastern Turkey goes viral on social mediahttps://t.co/8i98AVLLxP pic.twitter.com/vRpBkPN0Xu — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 1, 2017

A video showing a teenager from Turkey's eastern Ağrı province swimming inside a huge pile of snow has gone viral across Turkish social media circles.

17-year old Ali Kaya was filmed by his twin brother while diving into snow exceeding one meter and trying to swim inside it.

Kaya said that the idea came into his mind while clearing the chimney of his family house in the city of Ağrı.

Diving into the snow while wearing only swimming shorts, Kaya said that he did not feel the cold, despite the freezing temperatures.

Temperatures are currently around -10 Celsius degrees in Ağrı. Meters of snow often covers the city for months during the winter.