CHP blames all except itself for astronomical bills

Elif Doğan Türkmen, a lawmaker from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is the talk of the town after racking up a communication bill of TL 1.2 million in a single year – and for having Turkish Parliament foot the bill, sparking public outrage. While Türkmen defended herself by saying she was unaware of how much her communication expenses cost – blaming Parliament for buying expensive communication services – CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has shown her support, saying during a televised interview Tuesday that lawmakers' privileged use of unlimited communication services free of charge is the reason to blame for the astronomical bill.



"Why is it unlimited? You need to put a cap on it. [Türkmen's spending]. It may not be illegal but it is unethical. If you grant a lawmaker the right to spend [money] freely, you cannot question him or her for how much they spend. Parliament should be careful in how they spend public money," he said. Kılıçdaroğlu, meanwhile, steered clear of speaking on the contents of the bill, though he is known as a staunch advocate for cutting the expenses of state officials. The CHP leader who has repeatedly criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the construction of a new presidential complex, he refrained from touching on how Türkmen managed to spend six years' worth of lawmakers' monthly salaries on her personal political campaign. Media outlets revealed the bill was the result of a massive number of SMS text messages being sent to students before they took a university admission exam, wishing them success, along with expensive print invitations delivered to more than 1 million people within her electorate in southern Turkey for CHP rallies.



Türkmen has defended herself, arguing that she used parliamentary funding to reach out to voters, compatriots and the broader public, saying: "I don't think I should be held accountable for expensive costs incurred by Parliament for communication services. I was never informed of the cost. The real question is how parliamentary officials procured these services for such high prices," she said in a written statement. Türkmen insisted she is not guilty of anything, but public outrage against the lawmaker grew on social media, especially after it was revealed that her communication bill for January had already reached TL 700,000. Some social media users mocked the bill, saying she could send more than 6 million SMS messages and talk on her cellphone for more than 6 million minutes or download 25 terabytes of films online in one month. Others called on Türkmen to pay the bill herself.



Parliament will discuss the privileges for lawmakers next week following the revelation of the astronomical bill.



Lawmakers from other parties were critical of the enormous bill, calling on the privileges to be revoked. Mustafa Elitaş from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said Türkmen spent what roughly 50 lawmakers would spend in one year and that although they were privileged to spend freely, it does not equate to "disproportionate spending." Elitaş said, "Last year I spent about TL 7,000 on communications. Compared to this, what this lady did is an incredible squandering [of funds]," he told reporters yesterday. On the other hand, Engin Altay, a CHP lawmaker, said she should have been cautious if she knew how much it would cost, saying: "Her spending is above the ‘acceptable' limit." Erkan Akçay from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said that the money allocated to lawmakers is taxpayer-funded, stressing that it is unacceptable to simply spend it freely. Akçay also noted lawmakers were informed about how much they spent in Parliament, disputing Türkmen's claim that she did not have knowledge of the cost of the bills.