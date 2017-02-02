Girl carrying goat in her backpack goes viral for the cutest reason

The heartwarming picture of a young girl and her dog carrying a goat and her newly-born baby goat in northern Turkey's Rize province went viral on social media on Thursday. .

The 11-year-old girl, Hamdu Sena Bilgin, was herding a trip of goats from her father's farm in the snowy mountains of Rize's Yağcılar village when one of the goats gave birth in the freezing cold.





Bilgin said she rushed back to her home, got her school backpack and placed the mother goat inside it and carefully tied the new-born goat to the back of her dog to carry them safely back to the shelter.

The photo was taken by her 15-year-old brother and was widely shared on Twitter, Facebook and other online platforms, proving that the bond between humans and animals are unbreakable.