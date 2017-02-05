   
TURKEY
Snow plow operator narrowly avoids avalanche in eastern Turkey

DAILY SABAH WITH DOGAN NEWS AGENCY
ISTANBUL
A snow plow operator narrowly escaped death in Turkey's eastern Van province as avalanche hit the mountainous road he was clearing.

In a video which surfaced on Sunday, the moment of the avalanche is seen through the smartphone camera of the driver who was following the snow plow.

The avalanche occurred in Başkale district of eastern Van province, during the snow clearing works operated by the snow removal teams of the local municipality in a mountainous road linking the Aydemir neighborhood to Kevçikan hamlet.

Later on, the avalanche-hit road was reopened to traffic after three-hours of cleaning.

Turkey has been embattled with heavy snowfall that is particularly affecting the eastern and central regions, while the country's west has been largely spared from the harsh winter except for chilly temperatures and occasional rainfall. Weather experts say the country is being affected by a high-pressure weather system and temperatures are well below the seasonal normal.

