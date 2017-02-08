Limited internet to be history next year

Turkey will remove Fair Use Point, a quota on internet usage by telecom companies that downgraded connection speeds after users reached a specific number of gigabytes while downloading.



Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Ahmet Arslan said yesterday that after a gradual transition process, the practice will be completely over by the end of 2018.



The minister said the number of broadband internet users has reached 60 million in the past 14 years from the meager number of 22,000.



Users have long complained that speeds are dropping down almost tenfold after they exceed the 50 GB download quota under "fair use" policy that originally intends to preemptively prevent malfunctions in connections due to heavy use.