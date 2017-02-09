70-year-old Turkish couple commits suicide together on vacation

An elderly Turkish couple has committed suicide together while vacationing in Turkey's resort town of Çeşme, leaving behind a note.

Retired teachers Ülker and Altan Çetin, both 70 years old, disappeared after leaving their hotel early in the morning on February 6, leaving behind two envelopes.

One of the envelopes contained a farewell note penned by the couple, which explained that they were cancer patients and that their children were not paying attention to them.

The Çetin couple wrote that they had always loved Çeşme, and that they had chosen the beachside town to end their lives.

They added that they donated all of their savings to charities, and that they wanted their bodies to be donated to science.

The other envelope contained a very generous 2,000 Turkish lira ($540) tip for the hotel employees.

Upon discovering the envelopes in the morning, the hotel management informed local police, who launched a search to find the couple.

The search, which included coast guard units, came to an end on Thursday when authorities found the bodies on a beach near a summer house community, which was likely empty due to winter season.

The couple's bodies were sent to Izmir Forensic Medicine Institution's morgue.