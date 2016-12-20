PKK-affiliated TAK claims responsibility for Kayseri terror attack which killed 14 soldiers

PKK's suicide team TAK claimed on Tuesday the suicide attack which killed 14 Turkish soldiers and wounded dozens last Saturday in the central Turkish province of Kayseri, a news agency affiliated with the group reported.

A "revenge squad" from the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), which is an offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization, targeted the off-duty conscripts and "successfully carried out the attack", the group said in a statement published by the PKK-affiliated Fırat News Agency (ANF).

The group had also claimed the twin bombings which killed 44 people in Istanbul on Dec. 10.

TAK is known to claim the PKK terrorist attack bombings perpetrated in urban centers, against civilian population.

The PKK, which is also listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the EU, resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.