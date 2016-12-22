Maarif Foundation take over FETÖ schools in Gabon

Every school in Gabon linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) has been taken over by the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV).



Hasan Yavuz, the vice president of Turkey's Maarif (Education) Foundation, said that they signed a memorandum of understanding with government officials regarding the taking over of FETÖ schools. "The Turkish-Gabon friendship will build a new future in education," he said.



Yavuz added that they presented a special letter to Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Around 200 students receive an education in three taken-over FETÖ schools in the country. With the proposal, Gabon become the eighth African country to have its FETÖ schools taken over by the Maarif Foundation after Guinea, Chad, Somalia, Sudan, Senegal, Moritania and Niger