13 Daesh terrorists killed, 158 targets hit in northern Syria by Turkish military

13 Daesh terrorists have been killed and 158 targets belonging to the terrorists have been hit in Syria's al-Bab on the 126th day of Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military said on Tuesday.

During clashes two FSA fighters were killed and another one was injured, the military statement noted.

Shelters, defensive positions, command and control buildings, weapons and vehicles were destroyed, as 158 identified Daesh targets were hit by artillery.

52 improvised explosive devices left by retreating Daesh terrorists from the region of opposition fighters were destroyed by explosive ordnance disposal teams of Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in the region cleared of Daesh.

The Turkish military continues to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

Ankara has been pushing southward, supporting FSA forces as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, which was first launched on Aug. 24, to clear Daesh from Turkey's southern borders and form a 5,000-square-meter terror-free zone comprising the towns of al-Bab, al-Rai, Azaz, Jarablus and Manbij.

The terror-free corridor area will ensure security for Turkey's southern border with Syria, while providing a safe haven for locals in the region, which would stop the mass influx of refugees coming into Turkey.